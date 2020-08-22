1/
Paul Brown Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. Brown, Jr., 69

WORCESTER - Paul J. Brown, Jr., 69. of Worcester died August 20, 2020 at Lahey Hospital after a short illness. Paul was born in Fitchburg, son of the late Paul and Marie (Sullivan) Brown. Paul leaves his wife of 44 years, Michelle J. (Rioux) Brown; a son Patrick, his wife Rachael and their children Henry, Amelia and Kate of West Boylston; and a son Michael, his wife Julie and their son Dylan of Superior, CO. A full obituary will be forthcoming in the Telegram & Gazette, and posted to https://saintgeorgesparish.org/recent-deaths.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved