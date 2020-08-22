Paul J. Brown, Jr., 69
WORCESTER - Paul J. Brown, Jr., 69. of Worcester died August 20, 2020 at Lahey Hospital after a short illness. Paul was born in Fitchburg, son of the late Paul and Marie (Sullivan) Brown. Paul leaves his wife of 44 years, Michelle J. (Rioux) Brown; a son Patrick, his wife Rachael and their children Henry, Amelia and Kate of West Boylston; and a son Michael, his wife Julie and their son Dylan of Superior, CO. A full obituary will be forthcoming in the Telegram & Gazette, and posted to https://saintgeorgesparish.org/recent-deaths
