Paul Brown

Paul J. Brown, Jr., 69
WORCESTER - Paul J. Brown, Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was 69 years old.
Paul was born July 15, 1951 in Fitchburg, son of the late Paul J. Brown and Marie (Sullivan) Brown. He is survived by the love of his life, and devoted wife of 44 years, Michelle J. (Rioux) Brown. He was proud of the creativity and inventions of his sons and daughters-in-law: Patrick J. Brown and his wife Rachael, and their children Henry, Amelia, and Kate of West Boylston, MA; Michael J. Brown and his wife Julie, and their son Dylan, of Superior, CO. Paul was devoted to enhancing the lives of his grandchildren and was proud of them. He also leaves his sisters Noreen Bowler and Kathleen Brown of Agawam, MA; Neil Brown and his wife Donna of Springfield, MA; many other beloved extended family members. He was predeceased by his brother Kevin Brown. Paul cared deeply for his siblings and was tasked with caring for them by his Grandmother Brown, which he carried into present day. He was welcoming and kind and also leaves behind many close childhood friends and their wives.
Paul was raised in West Springfield and graduated from Cathedral High School. He earned a BSME and MBA from WPI and leaves behind his Phi Sigma Kappa brothers and their wives.
Paul worked at Digital, Compaq, HP beginning on the ground as a facilities engineer and moving through several managerial positions to end his career in Global Services Organization, managing in the cloud. Several quotes guided his life including: "I have a positive expectation of future events, and every setback is temporary", Lou Tice. Paul was passionate about learning, earned many professional certifications, and strongly believed in being prepared. His joy came from helping others and he went out of his way to help people succeed.
Paul is remembered as a team leader, who empowered those he worked with to be successful. Paul only saw the positive qualities in people and always spoke kindly of them. He retired from his professional career and worked at QCC as the project manager for the medical interpreting and community health worker program and taught Microsoft Office. He was devoted to his emerging professionals and continued to help by making suggestions and editing their resumes.
As a volunteer, he invested his time toward his children's interests in soccer, scouting, school, and his Church. He was a CYC advisor, assistant cubmaster, and member of the Men's Club coffee shop. He was the co-president of the PTO-10 years; coached soccer; Scoutmaster-6 years, member of the camp and troop committee. He was proud of the scouts as they reached their goals and attributed their success to their determination and hard work. Paul promised that if he recovered from an illness in 2016, that he would grow food for the food bank, and was dedicated to this mission. Paul loved hiking, camping, gardening and could fix anything.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Lahey Hospital for their ongoing care, compassion, and respect.
Paul always put other's needs before his own and his joy came from their success, at home, work, in scouts, and at QCC. Paul was truly one in a million and we were all lucky to have had his love in our lives. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's memory to CureSMA in honor of Kate Brown at: www.CureSMA.org/donate
. Donations made to CureSMA will be matched and made to causes Paul supported.
Due to the COVID pandemic, funeral services are private. The funeral Mass will be live streamed from St. George Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, and all are invited to view it safely (www.saintgeorgesparish.org/recent-deaths
).
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.