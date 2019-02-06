|
|
Paul F. Burke, 70
SPENCER - Paul F. Burke, 70, of Walnut Street died Tuesday Feb. 5, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves his wife of 48 years Suzanne L. (Dumais) Burke, a son Christopher P. Burke and his wife Andrea of Spencer, two grandchildren Sean P. & Paige M. Burke, a brother John Burke of Worcester, two sisters Mary Jerz and her husband Ed of Ludlow and Patricia Najarian and her husband Oscar of Westboro and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Lisa M. Burke and his twin brother Michael Burke.
Paul was born in Worcester, son of Michael and Mary (Walsh) Burke. He graduated from David Prouty High School in 1966. He served his country during the Vietnam War from 1968-1969 as a Sgt. in the United States Army, receiving several medals of accommodation including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, 4 Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60 Device, Combat Infantry Badge, Air Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm. As Paul always said "Boots on the Ground". He was a shipper at Norton Co.- St. Gobain for 46 years before he retired. He was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish and the Disabled American Veterans. He was a former member of the American Legion Post 138. He enjoyed woodworking and yard work but most of all spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and was lucky enough to watch his beloved Patriots win the Super Bowl for the sixth time on Sunday.
The funeral will be held Saturday, February 9 from J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 9:00-10:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019