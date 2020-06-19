Paul F. Cahill, 82



Lakeland, FL - Paul Francis Cahill, 82, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home in Lakeland, FL. Born and raised in Worcester, MA, Paul lived in Upton, Westborough, and Shrewsbury, MA before settling in Florida. He greatly impacted every community he was a part of with his hard work and kind heart.



Paul served as a radar operator in the US Navy for 6 years. He retired from Paul F Cahill, Inc after 27 years and had worked for Lombard Bros Trucking for many years before. He was an active member of every group he joined, including the Knights of Columbus, WASA, the Westboro Country Club, and the Rotary Club. He was well-known for playing Santa at events for the Rotary Club and other charitable organizations, but his favorite role was being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.



Paul was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Ann Cahill, and his brother, Edward Cahill. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Joan (Whitford) Cahill; his sister, Carole Abbott; his six children: Cathleen O'Neil, Kelly McDonough, Kerri Cahill, James Cahill, Carrie Ann Cahill, and Laura Faucher; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



In his downtime, you may have found him in his chair watching his beloved New England Patriots, on the golf course, or riding his Harley. Wherever he was, he was the life of the party with his quick wit and big hugs.



There are no calling hours or services planned at this time. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Mission of Winter Haven, 180 East Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880.





