Paul F. Cantiani, Sr.
Worcester - Paul F. Cantiani, Sr., 79, of Worcester, a lifelong Worcester resident, business owner and active in his community, passed away peacefully at home with loved ones at his side, joining in heaven the love of his life for 54 years Claire Cantiani who passed away in 2015 and his grandson Collin Williams who passed away April 7th. Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Thursday, April 25th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019