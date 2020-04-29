|
Paul Peter Carroll, 39
HOLDEN - Paul Peter Carroll, 39, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 after a brief illness.
He leaves his mother, Georgia M. (Dragos) Carroll of Holden; his son, Damien L.P. Carroll; his siblings, Louis Carroll, Alisha Rowan and Teresa Gingold, all of Holden; and his nephews, James and Brett, several Aunts and Uncles and many cousins..
Paul was born in Islip, New York, the son of the late, Louis J. Carroll. Paul went to Islip High School in New York before moving to Florida. Paul than joined his family in Holden, MA in 1997. Paul was a salesman for several years before becoming disabled ten years ago. Paul was an online gamer with Marvel Gaming and enjoyed music and movies.
Due to the national health crisis, funeral services for Paul will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256_Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020