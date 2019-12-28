Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Chagnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Chagnon


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Chagnon Obituary
Paul J. "Shag" Chagnon

Worcester - Paul J. "Shag" Chagnon, 87, formerly of Whitinsville, died peacefully Tuesday, December 24, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus. His wife, Judith (Rej) Chagnon, died in 2008. He is survived by a daughter, Denise Zecco, of Worcester, two step-daughters, Darlene Mikolaycik, and her husband, Tom, of Douglas, and Kathleen Oosterman, and her husband, Steve, of Northbridge; a granddaughter, Jennifer Zecco, and her fiancé, Christopher J. Huckins of Northborough; four step-grandchildren, Allyssa Lightbown, Ashley Lightbown, Sarah Bennett, and her husband, Brennan, and Courtney Oosterman; and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers Richard, Roger and Norman Chagnon, and his sisters, Mildred LeBlanc and Claire Bouley.

Shag was born in Worcester, December 16, 1932, a son of Joseph and Rose (Dumont) Chagnon. He grew up in Worcester and attended Worcester schools, and lived in Whitinsville from 1987 until 2018. A United States Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict, he worked at Wyman-Gordon 47 years prior to retiring in 2000.

He was a member of Saint Patrick's Church in Whitinsville, the Whitin Community Center, and the Northbridge Senior Center and its cribbage league..

Funeral Services will be private. Donations in Shag's memory may be made to the Northbridge Senior Center, 20 Highland Street, Whitinsville, MA, 01588, or, the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochitiuate Road, #200, Framingham, MA, 01701. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit



www,carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -