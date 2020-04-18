|
|
Paul "Moony" Chase, 63
Clinton - Paul A. "Moony" Chase, 63, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Clinton Hospital after being stricken ill at home. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Patricia (Moran) Chase; their children, Linzi Chase and Steven Chase; his siblings & their spouses: Donna Innamorati & husband Ted Kauppi, Carol Cutler & Mark, William Chase & companion Elaine Barbosa, John "Herbie" Chase & companion Rhonda Glennon, Daniel Chase, Catherine Lussier & John, and Elizabeth Goodale & David. He leaves his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Nancy Moran, Michael Moran & Karen, Richard Moran & Marcia, Peter Moran and Michaela, John Moran & Linda, Paul Moran & Mary Jean McNally, David Moran & Stacey, and Richard Hoag; several aunts & uncles; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his infant son Kyle Chase, and sister-in-law Marlene Chase.
Paul was born in Clinton son of the late William & Marion F. (Merrill) Chase. He graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1974 and achieved his professional degree from New England Appliance Service School. As a career self-employed appliance technician, Moony established, owned and operated his appliance repair business for nearly forty years until the time of his passing. Blessed with the gift of gab, keen wit, and sense of humor, he made friends wherever his daily path took him. Through his many years of playing in the Clinton softball leagues, his passion for classic cars, and winters on the beaches of Florida, Moony was known and loved by all. He too was a member of the PAV, where, in recent years he served as a bartender, a role he cherished. Moony was a lifelong devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox and a master of crossword puzzles. Above all, he was happiest while in the company of his wife, children, and family. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, immediate funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. In memory of Paul "Moony" Chase please consider giving to the Boston Children's Hospital-Division of Pulmonary Medicine, Attn: Maggie Phillips, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. Please include Paul "Moony" Chase in the memo line. Donations will assist to support the Children's Interstitial Lung Disease Program co-directed by Paul's niece, Dr. Alicia Casey. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 24, 2020