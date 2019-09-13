|
Paul A Ciance, 85
The Villages, Florida - Paul A. Ciance Sr., 85, formerly of Worcester, a retired Worcester police officer passed away peacefully at his home in The Villages, Fl on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Paul was born on March 11, 1934 in Worcester, MA; the son of the late Joseph and Jenny (Andolina) Ciance. He graduated from Worcester Boy's Trade and Quinsigamond Community College. Paul then served in the US Navy during the Korean War. In 1970, he enlisted in the US Army reserves, serving an additional twenty-two years between the Military Police and Army Intelligence units. During Operation Desert Storm, Paul was activated spending his time in Washington DC, between the Pentagon and Department of Defense. Paul was a member of American Legion Post 201 in Worcester, and the local 911, International Brotherhood of Police Officers Union. Paul was appointed to the Worcester Police Department, serving the citizens of Worcester for over 30 years before retiring. After retirement, he moved with his wife, Judi, to their home on Cape Cod. He then worked as a substitute teacher with the Barnstable school system for eight years in grades kindergarten through fourth grade where the kids nicknamed him "Mr. C".
In 2006, Paul and Judi moved to The Plantation Community in Leesburg, FL, where he lived his dream of no snow and being able to play golf at least four times a week. In 2018, they moved to The Villages, FL. Even though Paul moved to FL, he loved and faithfully followed his Red Sox and Patriots. Paul's courage and smile during this past year touched many lives. He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Judi (Washburn) Ciance; his children, Susan Neaz and her husband Joseph of Shrewsbury, MA, Paul Ciance Jr. and his wife Karin of Holden, MA., Diane Barry and her husband Kevin of Franklin, MA.; his grandchildren, Derek Neaz-Nibur and his wife Heather, Kristen Neaz, Karoline Ciance, and Michael and Lynnaea Barry. Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Anna (Ciance) Papagni and his brother, Joseph Cianci, both of Worcester. MA.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Friday, September 20th from 4 pm to 7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. A memorial service with Military honors will be held Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Burial in Mt View Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Police Relief Association, 9-11 Lincoln Sq. Worcester, MA
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019