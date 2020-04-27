|
|
Paul L. Cleary, Jr., 62
WORCESTER - Paul L. Cleary, Jr., 62, of Worcester, died Saturday, April 25th at home. He leaves his wife of 40 years, Deanna L. (Beaucage) Cleary; his daughter, Jennifer L. Cleary; his sister, Ellen M. (Cleary) Fano all of Worcester; his three grandchildren Emily, Matthew and Patrick, his niece and many cousins.
Paul was born in Worcester, the son of Paul L. Cleary, Sr. and Elinore M. (Convery) Cleary. Paul was an Insurance Appraiser for many years; and eventually owned and operated Paul's Motor Sales and Autobody for 28 years before retiring in 2016. His pride and joy was his family, his daughter, and especially his three grandchildren. He will be remembered for his ever present smile, his great sense of humor and the ability to make anyone laugh. Paul was a great friend to many, always willing to help anyone in need. His love of cars, motorcycles and anything with a motor was a lifelong passion. He had many wonderful years and great memories at his home in York Beach, Maine.
O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with funeral arrangements, which are private.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020