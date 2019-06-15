|
|
Dr. Paul T. Coleman, 70
WORCESTER - Dr. Paul T. Coleman, 70, a dentist, passed away peacefully in the Oasis at Dodge Park on June 11, 2019.
Paul was born in Worcester, son of the late Wilfred G. and Mary Louise (Bourne) Coleman.
Paul leaves two brothers, Philip Coleman and his wife Gwen of Paxton, and Robert Coleman and his wife Barbara of Holden, and a sister Dr. Jane Coleman of Wellesley; three nieces, Colleen, Sylvia May and Kathryn Coleman, and a nephew Brian Coleman.
Paul graduated from St. John's High School in Shrewsbury, Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, and Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.
Paul served in the U.S. Army including three years of active duty in West Germany. He followed to serve 24 years in the Army National Guard, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Paul was a dentist for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for more than 30 years. He provided dental care to veterans in V.A. medical centers in East Orange, N.J., Madison, Wis. and Battle Creek, Mich.
Paul was an avid sports fan of the Boston Bruins and Red Sox. He enjoyed playing racquetball and golf, and was an active runner. He had a close-knit group of friends both locally and from each of the locations where he resided.
Paul's family would like to thank the staff at The Oasis at Dodge Park for superb care as well as their compassion and affection towards him over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to The Oasis at Dodge Park, 102 Randolph Road, Worcester, MA 01606.
Funeral services will be private. The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019