Paul T. Collins, 69
Port Orange, FL (formerly Worcester) - Paul T. Collins, 69, died in Daytona, Florida on May 19th following several months of medical problems. The son of Col. John (USAF Ret.) and Florence Collins, deceased of Worcester, Paul was survived by his siblings: Atty. John (Jack) Collins – husband of Grace of Shrewsbury and Martha's Vineyard; Teresa Collette, wife of Paul of Florida; and Steven Collins, husband of Lorie of California. Paul's son, Julien Collins, who was with Paul at his last, lives in Clearwater, FL. His nieces and nephews include Teresa's children, Jody Greene and Tammi Greene; Steve's children, Meghan Collins and Justin Collins; and Jack's children, Kim Andrade and Michael Collins. Paul is also survived by his great nephew, John Greene (Tammi's son) and Courtney Collins (Kim's daughter).
Paul graduated from St. Peter's High in 1968 and attended Worcester State. He was an all-star hockey player and spent some time with a farm team of the Chicago Blackhawks. Paul encouraged his nephew, Jody, a State Trooper, and Jody's two children, Rogan and Mazie, to play hockey. He especially enjoyed watching the Bruins and Patriots with his brother-in-law, Paul Collette.
He was a dedicated member of AA for more than two decades where he was able to help many others as well as himself. He worked as a Park Ranger at New Smyrna Beach FL until his recent illnesses. Fortunately for Paul, his sister Teresa and her husband lived in the same neighborhood where they provided Paul daily companionship and meals, as well as kayaking and fishing partners.
No public services are planned but the family asks that everyone perform an act of kindness for another in Paul's memory.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020