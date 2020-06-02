Paul Collins
Paul J. Collins

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI - Paul J. Collins, 83, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Saint Antoine Residence, North Smithfield, RI. He was the husband of Sylvia (DiIorio) Collins and the late Kathryn C. (Dunn) Collins.

Mr. Collins worked as a school guidance counselor for 25 years before his retirement in 1993. He loved walking, reading and spending time with his grandchildren.

Along with his wife Sylvia, he is survived by his son Stephen M. Collins and his wife Debora of Uxbridge; step-brothers Ethan and Kyle; grandchildren Michael, Kaitlyn, Ashley, David, Lincoln and Peta. He was predeceased by a brother Roger Collins.

Funeral services are private.

Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge.

www.bumafuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2755
