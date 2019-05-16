|
|
Paul A. Cupka, Sr.
DOUGLAS, MA / RICHMOND, VA - Paul A. Cupka, Sr., 90, died on May 4 following an illness. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 70 years, Eleanor (Favreau) Cupka; sons, Darien, Rodman, Paul Jr. and Gregory Cupka; daughters, Cheryl Wiltshire and Lauren Walker, all of Virginia; 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; a twin sister Pauline Rutana and her husband Edward of Northbridge, MA.
Mr. Cupka was born in Whitinsville, MA on December 22, 1928 and grew up in Douglas. He was a graduate of Douglas High School, Class of 1946. After serving in the Navy, he attended and graduated from the Vesper George School of Art in Boston. He and his wife then moved to Washington, DC and Virginia where he worked at the Pentagon, for the U.S. Air Force as an art illustrator for 39 years. His position upon retiring was Chief LEEMP Engineering Presentation Unit of the Directorate of Engineering and Services, U.S. Air Force.
He was the son of Joseph F. and Eliza (Dancause) Cupka. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Bernice and her husband Leonard Carter; and a beloved grandson Carl Joseph Cupka.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family's convenience in Virginia at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 19, 2019