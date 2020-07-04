Paul D. "Buddy" Curran
Leominster - Paul D. Curran, 94
WWII Army Vet, Purple Heart Recipient
Paul D. Curran, 94, of Leominster passed away peacefully July 2, 2020 at home in the company of his loving family. He was born July 18, 1925 in Worcester to Aloysius and Mary (Shea) Curran.
Known to family and friends as Buddy, he was a 1943 graduate of South High School. He was a Purple Heart recipient and veteran of World War II as a light machine gunner in Patton's 7th Armored Division. He was wounded in Overloon, Netherlands in 1944 and fought at St. Vith at the Battle of the Bulge. Following the war, he attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute graduating in 1949. He was a mechanical engineer and worked for The Jenison Company in Fitchburg and Tucker and Rice Company in Worcester until his retirement in 1990.
Paul married Pauline "Polly" (Mahoney) in 1950 and they shared 63 years together before her passing in 2014. They moved to Leominster in 1957 and raised four children with much love, laughter, encouragement, support and gently imparted lessons. Their examples of how to lead and live one's life were passed on to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The world is a better place for the mark Paul left upon it.
Paul was predeceased by his loving wife, his parents, his sister Mary and nephew Stephen. He was also predeceased by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He is survived by his children, Patricia Curran of Westminster, David Curran and his wife Margaret O'Hearn-Curran of Concord, Thomas Curran of Leominster and Michael Curran and his wife Nora Curran of Manchester, NH and by 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Veterans Administration for their care and assistance in helping him to remain safely at home. Memorial donations in his name could be made to a veteran's organization or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Buddy's funeral arrangements. Due to the Covid situation, a private viewing for family only will be held at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery.
