Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-4444
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Cyganiewicz


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Cyganiewicz Obituary
Paul F. Cyganiewicz 76

The Villages, FL - Paul F. Cyganiewicz of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully at the Villages Hospital on May 29, 2019. He was born in Gardner, MA on April 24, 1943 to Peter & Genevieve Cyganiewicz. Paul lived in Gardner all his life before moving to The Villages in 2006. He was a graduate of Fitchburg State College l965 and continued his education with two Master Degrees. He was a Biology Teacher at Narragansett Regional High School, Templeton, MA for 36 years. He was also a part time meat cutter for many grocery stores in the Gardner area. He was an avid fishermen and enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada and Alaska. He had a love for travel and nature. And also enjoyed all New England sports teams!

He is survived by his wife of 54 years in August, Janice, his daughter Lori Cyganiewicz of Sarasota, FL and son Scott Cyganiewicz of Gardner, MA., brother Thomas Cyganiewicz, wife Patricia of Wallsend, Australia, sister Ann Goguen, husband Rene, of Athol, MA, step granddaughters Amber and Sarah Savoy of Gardner, MA and several nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital 501 St Jude PL Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 31 to June 2, 2019
