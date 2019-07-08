|
Paul L. Cyr, 71
WORCESTER - Paul L. Cyr, 71, a lifelong resident of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at UMass Medical Center with his wife and children by his side.
Paul was born in Worcester, a son of the late Ernest and Jennie (Salvatore) Cyr. He graduated from Worcester Public Schools. Paul was a bus driver for the WRTA for 23 years before he retired in October of 2013. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed antiquing, vacationing especially cruises and loved music and animals. Paul absolutely loved being with his family that he so greatly adored.
Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Cathy M. (Maunus) Cyr; his son, Paul E. Cyr and his wife Theresa of Worcester; his daughter, Michelle V. Cyr and her husband Zine Bentoudja of Narragansett, RI; a brother, Robert Cyr of Worcester; four grandchildren, Chase, Makyiah, Jourdon and Adam; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by four siblings, Ernest "Lucky" Cyr, Leah DeLuca, Carol Burns and Zita "Penny" DeMarco.
Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. His funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11th at 10 am in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial contributions can be made in Paul's name to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA. 01606 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019