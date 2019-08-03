|
|
Paul L. Daignault, 78
AUBURN - Paul L. Daignault, 78, of Auburn and York Beach, Maine, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31st, surrounded by his family.
Paul leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Maureen (O'Brien) Daignault, his daughter Kathleen Chaban and her husband Yosef of Worcester along with his beloved grandchildren, Armeline Molly and Leo Vasil. He also leaves his wonderful niece Barbara McMahon and her husband Brian of Rutland, MA; his nephews Scott Croteau and his wife Missy of Pomfret, CT; and Brian Croteau and his wife Angel of Galion, OH.
Paul was born in Worcester, the son of Leo J. and Armeline R. (Coulombe) Daignault. He graduated from Saint Peter's High School, Worcester Junior College, and Bentley College. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, stationed in New Zealand and Antarctica.
Retiring from the U.S. Postal Service after a long career at Turnpike Station in Shrewsbury, he worked many summers at visitor's services in Perkins Cove, Ogunquit, ME and security at the DCU Center in Worcester.
He was a longtime member of the Worcester/Auburn Elks and the Greendale Men's Club and Choir. An avid sports fan, he was most often found watching the New England Patriots or the Boston Celtics. He loved spending time at his home in York, Maine.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 4-7 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 in the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 10:00 AM at Saint John's Catholic Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in St. Roch's Cemetery, Oxford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604 (www.stjohnsfoodforthepoor.org). To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019