Paul A. Davis, 54

Lancaster - Paul A. Davis, 54, died suddenly on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Clinton Hospital after being stricken ill while jogging. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Cheryl A. (Riley) Davis; their children: Riley Davis of Aachen, Germany; Elise Davis, and Jonah Davis, both of Lancaster; his father, Harry T. Davis & wife T.J. of Ipswich; siblings: John Robert "Bob" Davis of Jackson, Florida; Christine Davis of Brewer, ME; and Arthur Davis of Bangor, ME; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his mother Jean (Russell) Davis.

Paul was raised and educated in Peabody and was a graduate of the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Class of 1983. He achieved his Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and Master's degree in Plastics Engineering from University of Lowell. Well respected in his field of engineering, Paul held several patents for products associated with his works in Adaptive Optics. His experience includes contributions to the Hubbel Space Telescope and positions with Litton Itek Optical Systems and Adaptive Optic Associates AOA-Xinetics, from where he was currently employed. Paul's faith in Jesus Christ and his family were the center of his life. Whether jogging the Wachusett Reservoir or skiing Wachusett Mountain, Paul had a great love and appreciation for the outdoors. He was a jack of many trades and much of his fine craftsmanship and skill can be seen throughout his home. As a man of great faith, he was a long-time member and volunteer on the Audio Visual team at Trinity Church, Bolton. Above all, Paul was a devoted husband, loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, immediate funeral services will be held privately at Trinity Church, Bolton. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Paul Davis to: Trinity Church, 14 Wattaquadock Hill Rd., Bolton, MA 01740. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
