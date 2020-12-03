1/1
Paul Dufault
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Raymond Dufault 80

Apollo Beach - Paul Raymond Dufault, born July 15 1940, passed away November 30, 2020. Paul was a 19 year Florida resident who grew up in Auburn Massachusetts. After 40+ years as a union organizer he retired as the President of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 1445. He spent his career and life as a passionate family and philanthropic practitioner. Paul is predeceased by his wife Judith (Cunningham). He leaves behind his four children Chris (Kelly) and Dan, Steven, Debbie (McKay) and Rob, Bob and Lisa, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a niece and nephew.

Paul was best known for his infectious smile, jovial nature, and sincere kindness, which be wholeheartedly missed by all.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved