Paul L. Dyberg, 86
WORCESTER - It is with much sadness that we announce the end of a long journey for Paul L. Dyberg. Paul passed away peacefully on January 16th with his family by his side. Paul leaves a son, Mark L. Dyberg his wife, Karen and their daughter, Allison of Millbury; a daughter, Lorna R. Cardin her husband, Phillip and their daughter, Kahlan and her husband Tim of Worcester; and a son, Carl T. Dyberg. He is predeceased by his ex-wife Marion. Even though they were divorced they remained extremely close friends.
Paul was born in Worcester and graduated from Commerce High School (51A). He later joined the US Army where he served in Korea from 1953 to 1956. After a few different jobs including owning two Mr. Donut shops in the Framingham area he settled back in Worcester. Paul strived to continue his education and graduated from Clark University in 1980 with a degree in business. Paul worked for Raytheon Company as a cost analyst where he retired in 1998 after 32 years.
Paul enjoyed going out to eat and made many friends at the restaurants and pubs he frequented. He also enjoyed watching Fox News. Paul was also a member of Charles F. Minney VFW Post 3329.
Family and friends can honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for calling hours on Saturday, January 25th from 3 to 5 p.m. in Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street, Millbury.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to https://act.alz.org, or a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020