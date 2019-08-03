|
Paul E. Flanagan, 82
SHREWSBURY - Paul E. Flanagan, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 82.
Born and raised in Worcester, the son of the late Francis and Phyllis (Rinaldi) Flanagan, Paul graduated from Commerce High School in 1954. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was proud to have served his country in the Korean War. Following his discharge from the military, Paul settled in Worcester where he started his family. He later relocated to Shrewsbury where he spent the rest of his life. He utilized his various skills working at Shrewsbury Nursing Home and also developed and became owner of All Fabricare, a floor and carpet cleaning business he was very proud of. Paul soon found himself traveling to surrounding communities, tending to the floors of his many valued customers.
Paul had a quick wit and was always active and on the go. Never staying in one place for too long, he acquired the nickname "Flash." He had many friends throughout his life and was dedicated to his family, always trying to help family members in need.
He is survived by his children, Thomas Flanagan of Shrewsbury, Mark Flanagan of Worcester, Paula Flanagan and her husband Joseph Kittredge of Worcester, Peter Flanagan and his wife Rhonda of West Boylston, and Marylu Flanagan of Leicester, Paul was predeceased by their mother, Maureen (Fink) Flanagan, and one brother, Donald Flanagan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kerri, Katelyn, Daniel, Ryan, Michael, Laura, and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Samara and Alessa; brother, Robert Flanagan, and several nieces and nephews.
Honoring his wishes, Paul's family will celebrate his life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019