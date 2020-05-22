|
Paul R. Fleming, Sr., 66
Sutton - Paul R. Fleming, Sr., 66, of Sutton passed away Monday, May 11.
With his passing, he is survived by his daughter Simone R. O'Dell and her husband, Jason of Worcester, his son Paul R. Fleming, Jr. of Shrewsbury and Jessica F. LaRoche of Raleigh, NC. As the beloved Grampy, he leaves three grandchildren, Ryan Muscatell and his partner, Kristen Kavorkian of Sturbridge, Kylie Fleming and her partner, Nickolas Metcalf of Worcester and Issac Fleming of Shrewsbury. With his passing he leaves his beloved siblings, Jody Peltier and her husband, Michael of Oxford, Tammy Fleming Maus and her husband, Russell of Leicester, Bonnie Farrell of Paxton and David Fleming, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth of Spencer; He also leaves many nieces and nephews and long-time friends, including Rick and Roger and his former wife Heather Starr of Whitinsville. His first wife, Jacqueline G. (Thompson) Fleming predeceased him. Paul was born in Worcester, son of the late David M. Fleming, Sr. and Muriel C. (Logan) Fleming. He graduated from, South High School and Central New England College. In later years, he chose to further his education with courses at Becker College.
Paul worked for the Sutton School Department. His work ethic, commitment and passion made him a much valued employee and co-worker. He was so proud and fulfilled by his work there and the friendships he developed.
Paul previously worked at Becker College, Pegasus Satellite and Norton Company. Each work experience created many fond memories of the friends he made and he often enjoyed sharing stories and laughs about them with his family.
He was an avid New England Sports fan and enjoyed martial arts and golf. Paul was a Golden Gloves boxer. He was a World Champion Arm Wrestler, better known as "He Man" to his competitors and friends. He loved spending time with his family and friends and created so many great memories along the Cape Cod Canal.
Visiting Hours are Friday, May 29 from 5 to 7pm with a Prayer Service at 6:30pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St. A Graveside Service will held Saturday, May 30 in Hope Cemetery at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worcester County Boys and Girls Club of America at www.bgcworcester.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020