|
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Saint Paul
15 Chatham Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Paul Fontaine


1967 - 2020
Paul Fontaine Obituary
Paul M. Fontaine, 52

Worcester - Paul M. Fontaine succumbed after a protracted struggle with numerous aliments. Paul studied at Bridgeport University, but was forced to leave before graduation. He was able to achieve his goal of a college degree in Communications at Worcester State University after a long interruption and proudly graduated with honors.

Paul had a varied amount of interests. He was a Civil War enthusiast. He was well read on many subjects including local and national politics. He was a SCI-FI devotee long before it became fashionable. His love of video games was a source of comfort for his many convalescences, in his journey Paul was fortunate to become associated with Genesis Clubhouse which gave him a sense of stability, friendship and purpose when he needed it most. Thank you, Genesis, for the service you provided… words cannot express how grateful we as a family are that you gave him this gift. Paul's, Uncle John was also a positive influence and support during his journey … thank you.

He loved to follow all Boston sports teams. His predominant characteristic was his upbeat attitude.

He leaves his mother Carita Fontaine, brother Edward Fontaine of Worcester MA, sister Suzanne Person and brother in law James Person of Barre MA. He leaves numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Paul G Fontaine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 18th at 10 AM in the Cathedral of Saint Paul 15 Chatham Street, Worcester with burial to follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Memorial contributions in memory of Paul may be made to Genesis 274 Lincoln Street Worcester, MA 01605.

Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of Paul or to sign his online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
