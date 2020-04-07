|
Paul S. "Pete" Ford, 82
Worcester - Paul "Pete" Sheldon Ford of Worcester, Ma passed away peacefully on Sunday April 05, 2020. Paul leaves to mourn his passing his devoted children Jacqueline Harris husband Delroy Harris of Worcester, Maria Cross husband Don Cross of Colorado, Dorian Ross spouse Wyatt of New Jersey. Paul was very proud of his grandchildren Letisha Amuwo husband Oluwafemi, Latricia Scicere, husband Stephan, Jessenia Harris-Aponte, Marcus Cross and Taylor Cross. Paul knew he was going to be a great grandfather to Baby Ayomide due in June. Paul is survived by sister-in-law Ruth Ford (Osie Ford, Jr) a host of nieces and nephews and godchildren many who were named after him. Paul was predeceased by his lovely wife of 29 years Annie Marie (Jones) Ford 2012 of whom he loved with all his heart, Adolphus C. Ross Jr 1987. Siblings Ossie Ford Jr., Alice Ford Johnson, James Ford, Richard Ford, Alexander Ford and Frances Ford Hollins.
Paul was born in Worcester, Ma in 1937 to Ruth (Elms) Ford of Worcester, Ma and Ossie Ford Sr. of Everetts North Carolina. Paul graduated from Commerce High School where he was a star basketball player and excellent mathematician. He served his country proudly in the Air Force in the Vietnam War from 1958 to 1962. When Paul returned to Worcester, he worked for Heald Machinery and when he heard Norton (St. Gobain) was "hiring Blacks" as he would tell his grandchildren he worked there as an inspector and retired after 30 years.
Paul loved to travel with his wife they especially loved Hawaii and the Poconos. They loved taking their grandchildren to Disneyworld and spent time visiting their grandchildren in Colorado and Jamaica. Paul loved listening to his extensive Jazz collection.
Paul became one of the Jehovah's Witnesses in 1982 and was an active member of the West Worcester Congregation in Auburn, MA. He loved to sing, visited nursing homes, and helped to build homes and anything else that was asked of him.
The family would like to thank the Salmon Family for the wonderful care they provided to our father and peace of mind knowing he was safe and loved by all. We'd like to extend a special thank you to Karen our Hospice nurse for the special things like playing his Jazz, and providing us with wonderful memories we'll cherish forever.
Due to Social Distancing a private funeral service will be held on Thursday April 9th 11:00 am under the direction of MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, Ma 01605. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Paul's name to Salmon VNA and Hospice, 37 Birch Street, Milford MA 01757.
