Paul R. Gardella, 75
WORCESTER - Paul R. Gardella, 75, lifelong Worcester resident, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 after suffering a heart attack.
Born and raised in Worcester, Paul was the son of the late Louis J. and Mildred M. (Peterson) Gardella, and was educated in Worcester as well. Upon graduating from St. Peter's High School, Paul went on to attend Worcester State College, where he graduated in 1967 with his Bachelor's degree in Education. He dedicated 35 years of his career to the Oxford public school system, where he worked as a middle school math teacher.
Paul is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Carole (Pietrzak) Gardella; their four children, Daniel J. Gardella and his wife Karla, Cynthia L. Wing and her husband David, Amy L. Naffah, and Sara E. Gardella; his grandchildren, Zachary, Ryan, Marissa, and Josh; sisters, Joan Lorusso and Janice Batcheldor; sister-in-law Christine and her husband Fred; brother-in-law Joe Pietrzak and his wife Jane; and several nieces and nephews. Paul's parents and his sister, Marlene Rodwill, predeceased him.
Paul was an avid bowler at Auburn Ten Pin, where he worked each summer for many years. He was a sports fan and especially enjoyed attending the girls Oxford High School basketball games, which his brother-in-law Joe coaches. Paul and Carole traveled to many places, recently visiting Niagara Falls and the Pocono Mountains.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bradley Switzer and the nursing staff at St. Vincent Cancer & Wellness Center for their kindness and care shown to Paul during the brief time they spent treating him for pancreatic cancer.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Paul's family between 4:00 and 7:00 PM on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Paul's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart – St. Catherine of Sweden Church, 600 Cambridge Street, Worcester, MA, followed by burial at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Paul's favorite charity, , via stjude.org/donate. To leave a note of condolence for Paul's family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019