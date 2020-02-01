|
Paul E. Garson, 61
Holden - Paul E. Garson, 61, of Holden, originally from Worcester, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Paul is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Desautels) Garson; his mother, Joan M. (Fernane) Garson; brother in law, Tim Hadlock, Sr.; sister in law, Marlene Desautels; a niece, Gretchen Hadlock, a nephew, Tim Hadlock, Jr.; many friends and co-workers. He was predeceased by his sister, Joanne Hadlock. Paul was born in Worcester, son of the late, Micia M. Gartsu. He graduated from Burncoat High School in 1976, and later from Bay Path Technical School with a Certificate in Refrigeration.
Paul had a long career in commercial refrigeration. He was a Refrigeration Technician with Cumberland Farms for five years, before retiring; having previously worked for Polar Beverages in Worcester for thirty years. Paul was a motorhead and loved speed; he loved cars, and the power under the hood. He spent countless hours working on his two 1970 Chevy Impala's, one was baby blue and the other steel city blue. He would install custom audio systems in cars and enjoyed driving to the music of The Beatles.
Paul had a group of friends that he went camping with every September at Tripoli Road in New Hampshire since he was 16 and that tradition continued through today. Paul enjoyed the adventure of exploring and sitting by the campfire and having drinks with his friends while the music was blasting. " Nothing better" he would say.
Family and friends are invited to Calling Hours on Wednesday, February 5, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Worcester Animal Rescue League,139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020