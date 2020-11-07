1/1
Paul Germain
1922 - 2020
Paul A. Germain, 98

BERLIN - Paul A. Germain, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family.

He leaves his beloved wife of 67 years, Dorothy M. (Huentler) Germain; two daughters: Dorothea Germain of Berlin, and Bonnie Latraverse and her husband, Kevin, of Sutton; two sons: Paul H. Germain, and his wife, Debra, of Naples, ME, and Karl Germain, and his wife, Brenda, of Middleton, VA; sixteen grandchildren: Jennifer Henry, Marcia Lake, Amy Germain, Erin Riley, Meghan DaSilva, Karl Germain, Jonathan Germain, Zachary Germain, Kate Germain, Bridget Stieb, Michael Germain, Rebecca Simpson, Virginia Germain, Joseph Germain, Kateri Germain, and Lily Germain; 37 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Pauline Germain and Agathe Germain, both of Quebec; and many nieces and nephews. Seven brothers, Roland, Lucien, Jean-Jacques, Marcel, Andre, Edward, and Real, and two sisters, Denise Germain and Monigue LeGault, predeceased him.

Born in Sainte-Clotilde, Quebec, Canada, to the late Albert and Blanche (Martel) Germain, Paul moved with his family to Hemmingford, Quebec, at a young age, where he attended local schools, before graduating from the College Notre-Dame in Montreal. He then joined the Canadian Army, where he not only learned his trade, but was also used as a translator, as he was bilingual. He was a long-time resident of Berlin, since moving to the United States in 1949.

For over 60 years, he owned and operated Germain's Market in Marlborough and Berlin, and was known for providing meats of the highest standards of quality and cut. He was a workaholic, who loved greeting all of his customers.

He was a life member of St. Joseph the Good Provider Church, Berlin, the Knights of Columbus, Clinton, and the Loyal Order of Moose, Marlborough. An avid sports fan, he especially loved the New England teams, and never missed a game.

He greatly enjoyed summers spent with family at his home on Lake Waushacum, Sterling, and following retirement, wintering at his home in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Funeral services and burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, are private. Once it is safe to gather freely, and without limitations, a public Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held, at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the Germain family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Berlin Fire & Rescue Squad, 23 Linden St., Berlin, MA 01503. Arrangements are under the care and direction of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of Paul, or offer condolences to his family, please visit

www.mcnallywatson.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
