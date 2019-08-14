|
Paul R. Germano, 50
Dudley - Paul R. Germano, 50, died Monday, August 12, 2019, in UMass/Memorial Healthcare with his family at his side, as the result of being struck by a car in Spencer on July 31.
He leaves a daughter, Taylor M. Germano of Webster; a granddaughter, Aviana Germano, who was the light of his life; his mother, Theresa M. Hawksley and her husband Gary of Webster; a brother, Anthony F. Germano and his wife Nequel of Webster; a sister, Diane C. Hanley and her husband John of Marlborough; 2 uncles, Peter Germano and his wife Sharon of North Grosvenordale, CT, and Rick Germano and his wife Vicky of Winchendon; an aunt, Shelley Germano of New Hampshire; a niece, Emily R. Germano of Rindge, NH; 2 nephews, Zachary W. Urbanowski of Marlborough and Nicholas A. Germano of Rindge, NH; many cousins and friends.
He was born in Worcester on March 22, 1969, son of the late Warren D. Germano. The family moved to Webster in 1977 and he graduated from Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School in Charlton in 1987. He lived in Thompson, CT for 5 years and moved to Dudley 2 years ago.
He worked as a sales consultant at Harvey Industries in Auburn. He then was a gas pipe fitter for Neuco Company. He was currently working for National Grid as a dig safe technician, a job he held for the last 13 years.
Paul enjoyed golfing, was an avid Boston sports teams fan and loved the Dallas Cowboys. He was in the gym every day and was a body builder who won a championship at age 39 (before he had to compete in the "senior league"). He always wore a baseball cap.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, August 17, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main Street, Webster. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Webster. Visiting hours will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, August 16, in the funeral home. Donations in his name may be made to All Saints Academy, 12 Day Street, Webster, MA 01570.
