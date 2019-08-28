|
Paul E. Giaquinto, 71
retired Firefighter
and proud Marine Vet.
York, Maine - Paul E. Giaquinto, 71, a retired Worcester Firefighter, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at his Summer home in Maine, surrounded by his loving family.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of nearly forty-nine years, Jana M. (Lombardozzi) Giaquinto; a daughter, Andrea M. Fox and her husband Paul of Holden; a son, Mark A. Giaquinto of Upton; four adoring grandchildren, Isabella, Anthony, Matthew, and Maria; a very special family friend, Molly O. Lovely, who was more like a granddaughter to Paul and Jana; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Anthony S. Giaquinto. Paul was born in Worcester, son of the late, Anthony J. and Josephine B. (Magro) Giaquinto.
Paul was a firefighter for over thirty-one years with the City of Worcester before he retired. He was also a self-employed contractor for many years. He was a member of North American Martyrs Church in Auburn, the International Association of Firefighters local 1009, the Firefighters Relief Association, American Legion Post 201, Chapter #4, and the Marine Corps League. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and got his first hole-in-one while playing in Florida.
While serving the City of Worcester, Paul was stationed at the Southbridge Street firehouse and worked on Engine 2, he had also worked as an aide to the Deputy Chief and to Fire Chief Dio. Prior to the fire department Paul served his nation proudly in the United States Marine Corps, during the Vietnam Era and was the recipient of a Purple Heart medal.
Paul's family would like to thank Dr. Peter Georges and his amazing staff for their loving care and comfort they gave to Paul and his family.
Calling Hours for Paul will be on Friday, August 30, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. His Funeral will be on Saturday, August 31, from the funeral home with a Mass at 12 Noon in North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Interment, with Military Honors will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Worcester Firefighters Relief Association, 141 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605 or to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019