Paul David Giha, esq.
TOLEDO, OH - Paul Giha, 81, of Toledo, OH, lately of Paxton, MA passed away Friday August 9, 2019 at UMass University Hospital in Worcester, MA having survived leukemia for over 18 months. The eldest son of the late Roger Giha and Ivy (Simmons) Giha, he was born in Toledo, Ohio.
He is survived by his brother, Bill Giha (Jan) and his sister Margaret Giha both of Toledo, OH; his beloved "Cyn-Cyn" –Cynthia Kelly of Bingham Farms, MI, his children, Stephanie Stratton (Drew) of Paxton, MA, and Jeff Giha (Staci Kleine) of Oxford, MI. He was predeceased by his first wife Nancy (Johnson) Giha, in 1990. Uncle Pauly/Papa will also be missed by the Johnson family, all his nieces and nephews and his 6 grandsons Sam, Peter, Charlie, Nathan, Adam and Jonathan.
Paul was a graduate of Devilbiss High School and the University of Michigan where he earned his undergraduate and law degrees. He faithfully practiced law in Toledo for 50 years and served on the Bar Association Grievance Committee for much of that time. He happily played basketball, tennis, golf and squash for years as a member of both the Toledo Club and Sylvania Country Club. Paul had more toys than most – cars, trucks, Jeeps, boats, houses, snowmobiles and more – and he loved sharing the fun. The cottage at Devil's Lake was central to the summer with family and visiting friends; Paul and Nancy were the ultimate hosts. "Summer Camp" was a Johnson Family tradition missed by few. An expert woodworker, he made beautiful hardwood furniture and even Christmas clocks and walnut stools for the whole family. He loved his trains and the shows where he found his treasures. Paul's love of food was legendary, and sharing meals with lifelong friends or family members was his favorite entertainment.
Services will be private, and a celebration of life will be planned by the family in Toledo this fall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the church he came to love: First Congregational Church of Paxton, 1 Church Street, Paxton, MA 01612.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019