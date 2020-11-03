Paul G. Goulet, Sr.Worcester - Paul G. Goulet Sr., 97 years old, of Worcester, was called to the Lord's home after a very brief illness, rejoining his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley A. (Legor) Goulet, who passed away December 7, 2016.Paul leaves behind his two sons, Thomas Goulet & his wife Denise, and Paul Goulet, Jr. & his wife Frances, and his daughter, Cheryl Simo & her husband Joseph. Paul also leaves behind his five grandchildren, whom he adored: Nicole Goulet, Danielle Dussault, Michelle Gover, Kaitlyn Ferreira & Anthony Simo. He will also be missed by his five great-grandchildren who always made him smile and laugh: Brianna, Drew, Allie, Declan & Charley, as well as his two step great-grandchildren Liam & Lauren. Paul leaves one sister, Jane Blevins of Worcester along with his brother & sisters-in-law who were like his own siblings: Joseph Stranieri, Joanne Legor, Jean Violante, Patrick Legor and numerous nieces and nephews.Paul was predeceased by his wife, Shirley, his parents, Hector & Anna (Desrosier) Goulet, five brothers, Joseph, Arthur, Robert, Roger & Francis Goulet, and four sisters, Lou Abbruzzesse, Virgie Verdolino, Peggy Rapoza, & Anna Simmons.Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, during World War II. During that time Paul was pulled off his ship due to the Sullivan Brothers Rule, as three of his brothers were injured at war and missing in action.He began working, after the military, for the Worcester/Providence Railroad; he then worked for thirty years at Smith Valve Corporation, joining his brothers where they were known as the "Goulet Boys". After retiring, he became a full-time babysitter for his grandchildren. As the grandchildren grew, he worked part-time at the Stop & Shop South Plaza until he was 92 to take care of his wife.Paul was a member of the Auburn Elks for almost 70 years. He was an avid bowler for Smith Valve Corp, then the Auburn Elks where he served as Treasurer for the bowling league. He was an avid golfer for 20 years for The Jamesbury golf league. He was a member of the American Legion Post 201 & Vernon Hill Post. He was a lead Proctor for the Mass Accounting & Nursing exams.He and Shirley enjoyed vacationing in Florida during the winter months for 23 years. Paul enjoyed any family gathering, especially Sunday dinners with his children and grandchildren. For the past 36 years he could be found walking down Lake Park 3 times a day, until he reached 95 years old.Paul was a life-long member of St. Stephen's Parish in Worcester where he served as a collector at every Saturday afternoon mass until 94 years old.The family would like to thank his medical team at UMass (university campus) ER, as well as, 3 ICU for the compassionate care he received.Calling Hours for Paul will be on Saturday morning, November 7, from 9 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, followed by a procession to a 12 Noon Funeral Mass at Saint Bernard's Church of Our Lady of Providence Parish, 228 Lincoln Street, Worcester. Interment will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.*Social Distancing Practices and the use of a face mask will be required at the funeral home, church and cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Bernard's Church of Our Lady of Providence Parish, 236 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA 01605.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at