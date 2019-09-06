|
Paul E. Healy, 79
WORCESTER - Paul E. Healy, 79, of Worcester, passed peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019, while at Benchmark at Shrewsbury Crossings with family and friends by his side.
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Sharon (Fife) Healy; five children, Rhonda L. Dobson-Olson and her husband James of Paxton, Kurt E. Healy and his wife Lisa of Dover, Del., Mark A. Healy of Worcester, Glenn A. Healy and his wife Kendra of Allen, Texas; Kim Silverstein and her husband Stephen of Great Neck, NY; seven grandchildren, Shelby Cozzolino, Brett and Kerri Healy, Parker and Jaden Healy, Tyler and Rebecca Silverstein; two great grandchildren, Anthony and Dominic Cozzolino; his brother James P. Healy and his wife, Jolene of Boylston; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Healy of Boylston and Debra Healy of Oxford; one brother-in-law, Donald Wiles of Shrewsbury; and dozens of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Francis F., Charles H., Richard T., Walter P., George V., John L. Healy; and by his sisters, Gertrude F. Gabree, Marjorie E. Collins, Virginia M. Turcotte, Patricia A. Derby, Maureen R. Buchholz, Katherine M. Wiles, and Mary H. Healy.
Paul was born in Worcester, son of Frederick F. and Mary G. (Brown) Healy. He was a master mason and he was a proud Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 1 union member receiving his 50 years of service pin in 2017, and a dinner in his honor.
Paul loved sports. He followed all the New England teams. He played baseball, softball and hockey. He coached his sons through Jack Barry Little League. He was his daughter's biggest fan as she played basketball in high school and college.
After Paul retired, he started P&S Concrete Lawn Ornament Business with his wife. Paul also worked for St. Margaret Mary's Parish, cutting the lawn, painting, shoveling and general maintenance.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, September 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be held Monday, September 9, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen's Catholic Church at 357 Grafton St., Worcester. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019