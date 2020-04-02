|
|
Paul J. Hebert, 89
Worcester - Paul Joseph Fabian Hebert passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2020 with his son Stephen and daughter-in-law Peggy at his side.
Paul was born in Worcester, MA on June 21, 1930 to Joseph Hebert (born Westbrook, ME) & Madelaine (Allain) Hebert (born Richibucto Village, New Brunswick, Canada). He lived there until 2014 when he moved to Marshfield to live with his son Steve & daughter-in-law Peggy. He always referred to Peggy as his daughter rather than his daughter-in-law.
Paul attended both Holy Name grammar school and Holy Name high school graduating in 1948, captaining the basketball team. Paul also graduated Worcester Junior College in 1950 with an Associate's Degree in Journalism. He was president of the Holy Name Alumni Association and was significantly responsible for the high school built on Granite St. in the 1970's. He began working in the tire business at Demers Tire and then managed Barnard's Tire before opening his pride and joy "Paul's Tire Center" at Webster Square in Worcester in 1968. Paul's Tire was a tremendous success and he poured his life into growing it into one of the largest tire and auto repair businesses in Worcester County. In 1981 Paul sold the business and retired.
He had married his neighborhood sweetheart, Gloria (Boss) in 1950. They had one child Stephen Paul Hebert who resides in Marshfield with his wife Peggy. He is predeceased by 3 older brothers Laurie, Leo and Leonard, two older sisters Irene & Jeanette as well as a younger sister Doris. He leaves many nieces and nephews including Gerald Hebert of Alexandria, VA., Thomas Hebert of Sterling, VA., Paul Lavoie of Holden, John Lavoie of Charleston, SC, Anne Collette of Monson, Richard Boss of North Grosvenor, CT., Cynthia Napierata of Brockton, Diane Gale of Bridgewater, Sharon Hunt of Stuart, Florida, Sandra Larue of Worcester and Susan Hughes of Worcester.
Paul's passion has always been sports. He loved the Red Sox and was disheartened with the recent trade of Mookie Betts but his Celtics and Patriots were always exciting for him to watch. He attended the first Patriots game ever played, attended game 7 of the 1967 World Series against St. Louis but perhaps his biggest sports joy was the team he sponsored in The Crompton Park Summer basketball league in Worcester. A service and celebration will be held sometime this fall in Worcester where he was affectionately known as "grandpa" at his local hangouts.
In lieu of flowers the family asks everyone come to his celebration of life and remembrance this fall.
For online guest book and updated service information, please visit the website
macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020