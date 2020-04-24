|
Paul Kenneth Hicks, 62
HOLDEN - Paul Kenneth Hicks, 62, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after an illness. He was born in Chicago, IL, the son of Kenneth L. and Billie JoAnne (Yuill) Hicks, and had lived in Concord before moving to Holden in 2009.
He leaves his beloved wife of 21 years, Karen M. (Chapell) Hicks; his step-children, Jennifer M. Paolilli of Holden and Andrew T. Wilkins of Worcester; his sister, Julia A. James of Northborough; his brother, Daniel W. Hicks of Clinton; his granddaughter, Gemma Paolilli; several nieces, nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces.
Paul graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School in 1975 and attended the University of Lowell. He worked at Chroma Systems Solution in Marlboro for several years before retiring in 2019. Previously, he worked at Quad Tech in Maynard, Castle Graphics in West Concord, Framingham Garden Originals in Framingham, Courier Services in Concord, Emerson Ecologics Full Sail, Inc. in Altmalt Springs, FL and the Leather Shop in West Concord. Paul was an enthusiastic New England sports fan and enjoyed making music CDs, funny videos and wedding videos. Paul will be best remembered as a gentle and kind man who had an amazing sense of humor, who loved his cats and was devoted to his loving family.
Due to the national health crisis, graveside services at Grove Cemetery for Paul will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salmon VNA & Hospice, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020