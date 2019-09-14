|
|
Paul W. Hughes
Webster - Paul W. Hughes, 73, a lifelong resident of Webster, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was loving husband to Phyllis M. (Chenard) Hughes. Paul and Phyllis often shared the story of how they met. Paul hitchhiking and Phyllis passing by on horseback was the beginning of a wonderful 53 years of marriage. Paul was born and raised in Webster, the first of 10 children to the late Thomas E. and Jessie A. (Eddy) Hughes, Sr. Paul operated Hughes Automotive Repair for over 50 years prior to his retirement; there wasn't anything he could not fix.
Always at the ready to tell a story or two and never one to shy from a conversation, Paul never knew a stranger. He truly wanted to get to know a person and was a family go-to for advice or just to talk out an idea. Paul was a longtime member of Tri-State Baptist Church where he served as deacon, treasurer, and member of the building committee. He served on the board of directors for the Thompson Historical Society and the E. Thompson Cemetery Association and was a member of Antique Truck Club of America and National Truck Historical Society. Paul found enjoyment in collecting and driving vintage cars, most especially Ford Model A's. He and Phyllis enjoyed traveling to local shows and swap meets to search out parts and see friends; old and new, alike. A man of faith, Paul lived by example. He was among the first to reach out to help others with no expectation in return.
In addition to his wife, Phyllis, Paul is survived by his son, Patrick J. Hughes and his wife Jill, a grandson, Bruce Dautrich and his wife Jen; a granddaughter, Brenda Dautrich and 3 great-grandchildren, Hailey, Bruce and Eva. Paul is also survived by his nine siblings, Thomas E. Hughes Jr. and his wife Cynthia of Douglas, Michael J. Hughes and his wife Ginny of Douglas, Kathleen R. Lamarre and her husband Paul Sr. of Thompson, CT, Stephen T. Hughes and his wife Shirley of Putnam, CT, Anne E. Dufault and husband William Sr. of Douglas, George A. Hughes and his wife Susan of Dudley, Irene J. Sorel and husband Roland of Webster, Mary B. Hughes-Donahue and husband Kevin of Danielson, CT, and Elaine D. Hughes of Webster; a sister-in-law, Eloria "Yogi" Presbrey of Florida, many nieces and nephews. Family was everything to Paul; in return, he was a hero in their eyes and hearts.
A time of visitation with Paul's family will be held on Tuesday, September 17, from 5-7pm at Tri-State Baptist Church, 386 Quinebaug Rd, North Grosvenor Dale, CT. His funeral will be held at 10am on Wednesday, September 18, at Tri-State Baptist Church. Paul will then be laid to rest in the East Thompson Cemetery.
Paul's family respectfully ask that memorial donations be made in his name to the Tri-State Baptist Church Building Fund, 386 Quinebaug Rd, North Grosvenor Dale, CT 06255. To share a condolence or memory with his family, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019