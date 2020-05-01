|
|
Paul Frederick Johnson
Milton, Florida - Paul Frederick Johnson passed away in Milton, Florida, at the age of 83, on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Paul was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on February 11, 1937, to Holger F. Johnson and Chestine Ethel Johnson. Paul graduated from Leicester High School in 1954. He then enlisted in the Navy that same year and proudly served 22.5 years. Later Paul served as a civilian employee of the US Government for many years at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.
He is preceded in death by his father, Holger F. Johnson, and mother, Chestine Ethel (Lundgran) Johnson.
Paul leaves behind three children, Karl Johnson of Florida, Kenneth Johnson of North Carolina and Elizabeth Johnson Defazio of Florida; siblings, Richard Johnson and Nancy Farnham, both of Massachusetts; and his grandchildren, Halana Johnson of North Carolina, and Bella Defazio of Florida.
Family will hold a Graveside Service at 3:30 p.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at Barrancas National Cemetery, with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.
Paul had many interests and was active in his community. He will be deeply missed and will forever reside in our hearts.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net
Lewis Funeral Home, Milton, Florida
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020