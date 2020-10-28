Paul Jourcin

Paul M. Jourcin
WORCESTER - On Monday, October 26, 2020, Paul Mederic Jourcin passed away at the age of 72. Paul was born in Elmhurst, NY , the son of the late Jules 'Paul' and Euphemia (McCarron) Jourcin. Paul graduated from Saint Francis Preparatory School in Brooklyn, New York, in 1965. In the fall of that year he came to Worcester to attend Assumption College to study French. He graduated in 1969 and in the fall of that year joined the faculty of Saint John's High School in Shrewsbury. He taught there for 41 years; he received the prestigious Ryken Award in the first year of its existence, and later was named an honorary alumnus. He retired in 2010, but his retirement lasted only a short time when he took on the position of Admissions Officer at Venerini Academy in Worcester. He also served as Assistant Principal, French teacher, and factotum at Venerini until his second retirement in 2019. He continued to serve afterwards on the Board of Trustees.
Paul, an ardent Francophile, enjoyed escorting students on trips to France where they learned the French culture and perfected their language skills. He had a lifelong passion for the arts, including theater, visual, musical, and culinary. He was a member of the Worcester Art Museum and served on the Board of Trustees of the Packachoag Music School. He loved to entertain and frequently opened his home to large gatherings of friends and colleagues.
Paul's dedication to his students was legendary; his work effort was prodigious and he was a stickler for detail and for doing things right. His impact on his students was such that many of them became lifelong friends. He always made people, young and old, feel as though they were valued and cherished. Although he came from a small family his friends became his family, and he became godfather to many of their children. "Uncle Paul" never forgot a birthday and was present for many grammar school graduations and dance recitals; he occupied a place of honor at holiday celebrations. Paul especially cherished his visits to his Pollard cousins in Virginia and his biannual trips to Paris, Provence, and Corsica to visit his Jourcin cousins.
Calling hours are on Friday, October 30, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 640 Main Street in Shrewsbury, MA. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church as well on Saturday, October 31 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow immediately at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury. Covid 19 protocols will be in place for the wake and the funeral, and there is limited capacity in the church for the funeral. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be accessed on Saturday morning at www.stjohnshigh.org/pauljourcin
Please do not send flowers. Rather, donations may be made in Paul's honor to Assumption University, Saint John's High School or Venerini Academy.
Athy Memorial Home in Worcester is handling the arrangements.