Paul F. Kaczynski
Charlton - Paul F. Kaczynski, 66, passed away June 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer at Life Care Center of Auburn.
He leaves his wife of over 30 years, Paula M. (Yanulis) Kaczynski, a son, Jared P. Kaczynski, a daughter, Sarah M. Kaczynski all of Charlton; 2 brothers, Michael Kaczynski and his partner in life, Lisa Scola of Dudley, and Ted Kaczynski and his wife Joyce of Oxford; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Paul was born in Worcester, April 26, 1953, a son of the late Stanley and Lillian (Aksten) Kaczynski , he was also predeceased by a sister Linda.
Paul graduated from Worcester Boys Trade, and then worked at Hendries, Thom McAn and Worcester Cold Storage, before working for the Town of Auburn for 20 years and was forced to retire due to his brain tumor.
Everyone that knew Paul, also knew that he was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He loved being with his daughter Sarah at Special Olympic events, and his son Jared, putting together their Christmas displays and donating any contributions to charity. Paul also enjoyed travelling with his family on cruises and Disney trips, and also going to yard sales with his wife.
He was President of the Residents Council at Life Care Center, a job he took very seriously, advocating for the residents there. He also liked to play 3 card poker.
The family would like to Thank the staff at Life Care Center and the residents, especially Nancy Frustaci and Lynnel McGee.
Calling Hours will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5-7pm at the ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd., in Charlton.
A Funeral Mass will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10am in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H-Putnam Rd., Ext. in Charlton, followed by burial at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Bench Fund at Life Care Center of Auburn, 14 Masonic Circle, Auburn, MA. 01501.
To leave a message of condolence, or share a memory of Paul, please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 10 to June 11, 2019