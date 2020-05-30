Paul Kalaitzis, 50
AUBURN - Paul Kalaitzis, 50, of Auburn, MA, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Tuesday May 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Paul was born in Nigrita, Greece, to Dimitra (Koukos) Kalaitzis and the late Stergios Kalaitzis; He was raised in Auburn, MA. Paul was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, Godfather, and friend to everyone.
For over 30 years, Paul operated West Boylston House of Pizza where his love of cooking and his work ethic was evident in the quality of his food and exceptional customer service. He brought smiles to his employees and many loyal patrons on a daily basis.
Paul loved the Lord and was strong in his faith. He was an active member of Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
In his free time, Paul enjoyed outdoor adventures with friends, and relaxing with family. He liked the ocean and traveling, especially to his hometown in Greece. He had a passion for music, and playing guitar was soothing to his soul, but most of all he loved spending precious time with his son.
Predeceased by his father Stergios Kalaitzis, and beloved wife Engelsa (Lubonja) Kalaitzis. Paul leaves behind his pride and joy, his precious six year old son Stergios Paul Kalaitzis, his incredibly supportive mother Dimitra Kalaitzis, sister Maria Daniels and brother in law R. Scott Daniels and their children, Zachary Scott and Nicholas Stergios Daniels. He also leaves behind his partner and friend of two years, Maria Tolias, as well as extended family and friends in the United States, Greece, and Germany.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support and compassionate care received during his final days by Kelly Manchester, NP, and the nurses at Fallon Clinic in Auburn, MA, the staff of 8 North at UMASS Memorial University Campus, and Beacon Hospice of Worcester, MA.
Family and friends are invited to visit with Paul's family at 10:00 am on Monday June 1, 2020 at Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester, MA 01609 with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am – appropriate social distancing measures will be taken and face masks will be required upon entering the church.
Paul will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central Street, Auburn, MA immediately following services. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St, Auburn MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral or to the Stergios P. Kalaitzis fund (www.gofundme.com/f/stergiosfund).
AUBURN - Paul Kalaitzis, 50, of Auburn, MA, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Tuesday May 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Paul was born in Nigrita, Greece, to Dimitra (Koukos) Kalaitzis and the late Stergios Kalaitzis; He was raised in Auburn, MA. Paul was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, Godfather, and friend to everyone.
For over 30 years, Paul operated West Boylston House of Pizza where his love of cooking and his work ethic was evident in the quality of his food and exceptional customer service. He brought smiles to his employees and many loyal patrons on a daily basis.
Paul loved the Lord and was strong in his faith. He was an active member of Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
In his free time, Paul enjoyed outdoor adventures with friends, and relaxing with family. He liked the ocean and traveling, especially to his hometown in Greece. He had a passion for music, and playing guitar was soothing to his soul, but most of all he loved spending precious time with his son.
Predeceased by his father Stergios Kalaitzis, and beloved wife Engelsa (Lubonja) Kalaitzis. Paul leaves behind his pride and joy, his precious six year old son Stergios Paul Kalaitzis, his incredibly supportive mother Dimitra Kalaitzis, sister Maria Daniels and brother in law R. Scott Daniels and their children, Zachary Scott and Nicholas Stergios Daniels. He also leaves behind his partner and friend of two years, Maria Tolias, as well as extended family and friends in the United States, Greece, and Germany.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support and compassionate care received during his final days by Kelly Manchester, NP, and the nurses at Fallon Clinic in Auburn, MA, the staff of 8 North at UMASS Memorial University Campus, and Beacon Hospice of Worcester, MA.
Family and friends are invited to visit with Paul's family at 10:00 am on Monday June 1, 2020 at Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester, MA 01609 with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am – appropriate social distancing measures will be taken and face masks will be required upon entering the church.
Paul will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central Street, Auburn, MA immediately following services. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St, Auburn MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral or to the Stergios P. Kalaitzis fund (www.gofundme.com/f/stergiosfund).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.