1/1
Paul Keat
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul P. Keat

Schenectady, NY - Paul P. Keat, passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Ellis Hospital.

Paul was born in Elizabeth, NJ the son of the late Harry and Elsie Keat. He proudly served in the US Army as a First Lieutenant in Patton's 3rd Army during WW II. Paul completed his Ph.D. in chemistry at Rutgers University in 1956 and then worked as a research chemist for Norton Co. in Worcester, MA for over 40 years, where he was one of the first to develop a process for producing synthetic diamonds. His wife of 63 years, Mary J. (Babich) Keat predeceased him in 2016.

Paul is survived by his children: William (Tianshu) Keat of Niskayuna, NY, Deborah (Mahmoud) Abdolrahim of Holden, MA and John (Clare) Keat of Greer, SC, grandchildren: Joy, Ian, Grace, Yasmin (Matt), Mariam, Adam, Katrina, James (Maria), Patrick and Francis, great-grandchildren: Makenzie and Charlotte, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul was predeceased by his siblings Harry Keat and Ruth Harvey.

There will be no visitation hours, but an Interment service will be held on Monday, November 30th at 1p.m. in Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved