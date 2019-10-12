|
|
Paul E. Keegan, 47
Worcester, MA/Drogheda, Co. Louth, Ireland - Paul E. Keegan, 47, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his hometown of Drogheda, Ireland on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 after a courageous two year battle with cancer. During his final days, Paul held on to his Granny Daly's red rosary beads which brought him comfort and peace.
Paul immigrated to the United States in the 1990's and under the guidance of his two uncles, Anthony and Fintan Keegan quickly started his own successful painting business, Paul Keegan Painting. In his spare time, Paul enjoyed watching alien documentaries and conspiracy theories, always with a bit of Chinese takeout close by. Above all else, Paul loved his children and was fiercely proud of all of their many accomplishments.
Paul leaves behind his wife, Michelle (O'Brien) Keegan; his beloved children, Liam, Niall, and Niamh Keegan and their mother, Lorraine Doyle all of Dudley; his parents, Maurice and Veronica (Daly) Keegan of Drogheda, Ireland; his three sisters, Gillian, Shirley and Joanne as well as his large extended family in Ireland. Paul will be lovingly missed and remembered by his family in the United States, including his two uncles, Anthony (Tony) Keegan and his wife, Mary Kelly-Keegan with whom Paul shared a special bond and Fintan Keegan and his wife, Kathy; and his cousins, Ashling, Lindsey, Michele and Tara who adored Paul as if he were their older brother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, October 19 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 551 Pleasant Street, Worcester. Immediately following the funeral, please gather with Paul's family for a memorial fundraiser at Simjang, 72 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019