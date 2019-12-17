|
Paul D. Klocek
Northbridge - Paul D. Klocek, age 69 of Northbridge, passed away unexpectedly in West Palm Beach Florida. Born in Northbridge, MA, he was the son of the late Henry P. and the late Bernadine (Dupont) Klocek. He was the loving husband of the late Linda J. (Carter) Kolcek. Paul was known by many in his area, he was the owner of Northbridge Auto, also towed for the town of Northbridge, and at one time was the dog officer. He was an avid outdoorsman, he could be found every weekend camping with his family, these trips always included fishing and boating. There wasn't much that he couldn't fix or build, he was a regular "Mr.Fix It". Paul's outgoing and friendly personality made him a friend to many, he was also a very devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his three children and his fiancé: Maria A. Klocek-Viveiros and her husband Joseph, and his twins David W. Klocek , Jessica J. Klocek and fiancé Joan Aia. He was the loving "poppy' to Derick and Tyler Viveiros. He was predeceased by his sister Eva A. Klocek. Calling hours will be held Thursday December 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home and Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI 02893. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at All Saints' Memorial Church, 674 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903, everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Burial will immediately be following in Swan Point Cemetery. For online expressions of sympathy and additional information please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019