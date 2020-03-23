|
|
Paul G. Kosky, 82
Auburn - We are saddened by the passing of Paul George Kosky, 82, of Auburn, MA. Paul was stricken ill at his home in Auburn and died a few hours later on March 20th.
Growing up in the Greenwood St. section of Worcester, he spent his last 26 years in the Auburn home he built with his wife.
Son of the late Joseph and Constance Norling Kosky, Paul was predeceased by his brother Wayne. Paul leaves two loving daughters: Dr. Misty Eaton of Puerto Rico, and April Eaton Brown and her husband Mark of Sutton; the light of his life, his granddaughter, Dr. Allyson L. Brown of Whitinsville, and cousins, nieces and nephews. Paul's wife, Audrey Smith Kosky passed away in 2007. He has missed her terribly. We have comfort knowing she will greet him with open arms.
A veteran, Paul served in highly classified areas of the US Army Communication Intelligence Service. He was discharged in 1966 and recently attended a reunion in Florida, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
Paul had a Masters of Education from Fitchburg State College and retired from the Framingham Public School System in 1997. He continued working well into his 80's, teaching at the Adolescent Treatment Center, the Robert F. Kennedy Action Corps, Workforce Central Southbridge, and most recently at the Red Cross as a CPR instructor. Teaching was in his blood.
Paul led a very full and busy life and was very active in his community. He was a member and chairman of the Auburn School Building Committee, Chairman of the Auburn Planning Board, and a member of the Auburn Building Reuse Committee. He was a member of the Auburn Kiwanis (past President), the Chester P Tuttle Post of the American Legion and a Master Mason for 41 years with the Olive Branch Lodge, the Auburn Elks and the Auburn Sportman Club.
But more importantly, Paul was a devoted father, grandfather and friend known for sending impromptu bouquets of flowers, chocolates and creating bowties out of dollar bills as tips. He cherished his breakfasts and evening visits with friends and family. He loved the NE Patriots and wore his team sweaters fondly. Paul and his wife loved to travel and would cruise often. They had a special spot they shared in Aruba and the resort staff always had their room waiting for them when they returned.
Paul loved Doberman Pinschers and had recently adopted a senior dog with medical issues, giving Max a second chance at life. Max will miss his companion terribly, but will remain a member of our family. Paul loved photography, reading at the beach, eating out, and discussing politics. His feathers could get quite ruffled in a heated political debate, but that made him extra special. He was a passionate man and will be missed terribly.
In light of the current health concerns, there will be no public calling hours or service. A celebration of his life will be held once it is safe to do so. We have much to celebrate! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cancer research of your choice. Please visit Paul's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020