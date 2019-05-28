|
Paul J. Kowalski, 74
Shrewsbury - Paul J Kowalski, 74 of Shrewsbury, passed away Tuesday May 7th, 2019 with loved ones gathered at his side.
Paul was born in Worcester on June 21, 1944, the son of Paul J and Elvera A. (DiRoberto) Kowalski. Raised and educated in Worcester, Paul worked as a Personal Care Assistant for the Tempus Unlimited, helping people through troubled times. He previously worked for the Heald Machine Division of Cincinnati Milacron. He has lived in Shrewsbury since 2002.
Paul is survived by his former wife and best friend Susan (LaBouef) Kowalski; two stepchildren, Lisa Nassar and her husband Bruce, and Thomas Garon; a sister, Linda Kowalski and three grandchildren, Jennifer, Stefanie and Justin; nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Paul loved The New England Patriots, loved his dogs Teako and Joey, he loved the beach, cookouts, his Sunday dinners surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also loved Chinese food and comedies, He truly enjoyed life to fullest.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Monday, June 3rd from 2 pm to 5 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St follow by a prayer service at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to brain injury foundation in Massachusetts, 30 Lyman St # 10, Westborough, MA 01581.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to June 2, 2019