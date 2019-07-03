Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
(508) 943-6100
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony Of Padua Church
24 Dudley Hill Rd
Dudley, MA
View Map
Paul Lamontagne Obituary
Paul Lamontagne, 80

DUDLEY - Paul Lamontagne, 80, of Dudley died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 after a period of declining health. Paul was born in Uxbridge, MA. He is the son of the late Leo and the late Ora (Paul) Lamontagne. Predeceased by his wife of 39 years Barbara Wells Lamontagne.

He leaves two children, David Lamontagne and his husband George Umbrianna of Worcester, a daughter Debra Leblanc and her husband John of North Andover, step sons Michael and Ronald Zarzecki, 4 grandchildren Brandon and Nathan Zarzecki who made their home with Paul and Barbara. Christa and Joseph Leblanc, his special angels Sandy Wilga, Margaret and Paul Adams and many nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Uxbridge High School and Providence College. Paul had a 40 year teaching career at Sutton Public Schools. He loved coaching basketball and was a referee for many years. A devoted member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30 am on Monday, July 8 at St. Anthony Of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Rd., Dudley. Burial will follow St.Anthony Of Padua Cemetery, Webster

Calling hours will be Sunday, July 7 from 4 to 7 PM at Bartel Funeral Home, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony Of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Rd., Dudley, MA 01571

www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 3 to July 4, 2019
