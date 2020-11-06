Paul E. Lamontagne, Sr., 80
DOUGLAS - Paul E. Lamontagne, Sr., 80, of Douglas, passed away Sunday Nov. 1, 2020 in UMass Medical Center, Worcester. He was the husband of Marie J. (Peters) Lamontagne.
A resident of Douglas for 62 years, Paul owned and operated Lamontagne Burial Vault Company in Manchaug for many years. Previously, he had worked at General Motors Corp. in Framingham for 14 years. He had also operated Paul's Bait and Tackle Shop from his home on Wallis Street.
Paul's life revolved around his family. He loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and took great pride in his expertly detailed taxidermy displays. He found great joy in traveling to his camp in Maine or simply watching the birds and wildlife from his kitchen window at home. An occasional trip to the casino, blueberry picking, snapping a quick bird picture and a dinner out every now and then was always an adventure.
In addition to his wife Marie of 62 years, he is survived by his children Mary J. and her husband Ernest Mundell, Jr. of Douglas, Diana M. and her husband Brian Poudrier, Sr. of Douglas, Lori A. and her husband John Mathieu of Foster, RI, Paul E. Lamontagne, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Uxbridge, Robert R. Lamontagne of Douglas, and David G. and his wife Roseanna Lamontagne of Douglas; a brother Albert and his wife Joan Lamontagne of Uxbridge; 3 sisters Rosalie and her husband Peter Gour of Clinton, Judy and her husband Herve Fortier of Pascoag, RI, and Irene Bedard of Daytona Beach, FL; 23 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 sisters Shirley Robidoux and Joyce Lussier.
Memorial donations can be made to "Hunt of A Lifetime", a non-profit organization with a mission to grant hunting and fishing dreams for children under age 21 who have been diagnosed with life threatening illnesses or life-threatening disabilities. Hunt of A Lifetime Foundation, P.O. Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421 or www.huntofalifetime.org
.
Funeral services will be at a later date. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge.
Arrangements by Buma Funeral Homes, Uxbridge.www.bumafuneralhome.com