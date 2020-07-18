Paul C. Lampson, Sr., 76Rutland - Paul C. Lampson, Sr., 76, a former Worcester policeman, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after an illness. Born and raised in Worcester, Paul was the son of the late John C. and Mary E. (Green) Lampson and lived the last 47 years in Rutland.He leaves his wife of 52 years, Jean E. (Miller) Lampson; three sons, Paul C. Lampson, Jr. of Palmer, Andrew S. Lampson of Rutland and Joseph G. Lampson of Rutland; a brother, John C. Lampson of Vernon, CT; nine grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. Besides his parents, Paul is predeceased by a son, Brian C. Lampson, a brother, Donald Lampson and a sister, Bernadine Stoddard.Paul honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1963 to 1967. He was a Worcester police officer for 33 years retiring in 2001. Paul enjoyed woodworking at his home in Rutland.A graveside service will be held privately at Rural Cemetery in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605, or the Rutland Food Pantry, 258 Main St., Rutland, MA 01543. Paul's family is being assisted by the staff at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Visit Paul's online guest book at