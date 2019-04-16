|
Langevin, Paul L. "Paulie"
Worcester - Langevin, Paul L. "Paulie" son of Loretta Toupin Langevin and Levi L. Langevin (Zippo). Born Nov. 27, 1943 passed away April 3, 2019. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Linda Mellor Langevin; children, John, Charles and Joe; granddaughter, Kimberly; and grandson, Leonardo; sisters, Carolyn Langevin, Marilyn Carroll (David); nephew, Christian Delaney (Julie) of Massachusetts, who he always spoke of with great pride. A lifelong and proud Teamster began his career with Interstate Systems and ended with Red Star Express. He was a member of Local 170 Worcester and Local 25 Boston. Paul will always be remembered for his generosity of self towards others. He will be dearly missed. Rest in Peace Paulie. A celebration of Paul's life will be held May 13, 2019, 11 am, St. Andres Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 28, 2019