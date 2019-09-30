Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Paul Largess
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family at Saint Joseph
35 Hamilton Street
Worcester, MA
Paul Largess


1938 - 2019
Paul Largess Obituary
Paul E. Largess, 81

Worcester - Paul E. Largess, 81, of Worcester, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Saint Vincent Hospital, after a long valiant battle with several forms of cancer.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine (Dumoulin) Largess, with whom he would have celebrated sixty-one years of marriage this coming December; their two sons, Ronald S. Largess and George A.R. Largess, both of Worcester; a brother, Ray Largess and his wife Lois of Leicester; brother's and sister's in law in Canada; nieces, nephews, and a cousin. Paul was predeceased by his two sisters, Bella Burritt and Beatrice Toney. Paul was born in Worcester, son of the late, Louis and Louisa (Cotnoir) Largess and has lived here all his life.

Paul worked as a materials handler for many years, before becoming disabled. He was an active member of Saint Joseph, now Holy Family Parish and was an integral member of the parish family involved in the Save Saint Joseph movement. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and was a talented wood carver, creating masterpieces from blocks of wood, both large and small.

Calling Hours will be on Saturday morning, October 5, from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester; a procession will depart the funeral home at 10:40 a.m., en route to an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Family at Saint Joseph, 35 Hamilton Street, Worcester. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 507 Park Avenue, Worcester, MA 01603.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
